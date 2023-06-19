Home  »  Science   »  CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) Shares Have Gain 76.86%...

CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) Shares Have Gain 76.86% Over The Past Month

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $790.77M, closed the last trade at $6.19 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 4.74% during that session. The CINT stock price is -146.69% off its 52-week high price of $15.27 and 46.04% above the 52-week low of $3.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 141.48K shares.

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) trade information

Sporting 4.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the CINT stock price touched $6.19 or saw a rise of 8.3%. Year-to-date, CI&T Inc shares have moved -4.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) have changed 76.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 71990.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

CI&T Inc (CINT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CI&T Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.68%, compared to 16.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $119.62 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $127.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $98.19 million and $105.35 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.80% for the current quarter and 21.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -1.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.54%.

CINT Dividends

CI&T Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CI&T Inc

