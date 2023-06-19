Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -5.56% Stock Price Decline

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 0.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.61M, closed the last trade at $2.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -5.56% during that session. The CNVS stock price is -562.18% off its 52-week high price of $15.76 and 7.56% above the 52-week low of $2.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 111.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.4.

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) trade information

Sporting -5.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the CNVS stock price touched $2.38 or saw a rise of 47.35%. Year-to-date, Cineverse Corp. shares have moved -69.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -41.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) have changed -61.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $112.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $180.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -7463.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1790.76% from current levels.

Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.95% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.83 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $16.85 million and $13.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.80% for the current quarter and -0.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 102.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

CNVS Dividends

Cineverse Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cineverse Corp. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $2.93 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.85 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.