Can LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 69271.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.81M, closed the last trade at $3.10 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 4.03% during that session. The LGMK stock price is -893.55% off its 52-week high price of $30.80 and 35.48% above the 52-week low of $2.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 70360.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 338.90K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) trade information

Sporting 4.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the LGMK stock price touched $3.10 or saw a rise of 3.43%. Year-to-date, LogicMark Inc. shares have moved -65.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) have changed 8.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 76540.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $70.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $70.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2158.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2158.06% from current levels.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -71.96% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.86 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.18 million and $4.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.20% for the current quarter and 10.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.30% over the past 5 years.

LGMK Dividends

LogicMark Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.79% with a share float percentage of 7.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LogicMark Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 19712.0 shares worth more than $61107.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Millennium Management Llc held 1.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 4675.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14492.0 and represent 0.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 6201.0 shares of worth $19223.0 while later fund manager owns 5717.0 shares of worth $17722.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.