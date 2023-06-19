Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) has seen 0.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.50M, closed the last trade at $0.32 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.40% during that session. The BRSH stock price is -1112.5% off its 52-week high price of $3.88 and 65.62% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 484.76K shares.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Sporting 2.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the BRSH stock price touched $0.32 or saw a rise of 17.74%. Year-to-date, Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares have moved -31.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) have changed 3.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 63270.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.64 while the price target rests at a high of $5.64. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1662.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1662.5% from current levels.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.46% over the past 6 months.

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.30% with a share float percentage of 42.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bruush Oral Care Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 0.41 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Walleye Capital LLC held 3.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.32 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82096.0 and represent 2.55% of shares outstanding.