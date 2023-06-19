BIT Mining Limited Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) has a beta value of 2.79 and has seen 92183.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.00M, closed the last trade at $2.51 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.87% during that session. The BTCM stock price is -398.01% off its 52-week high price of $12.50 and 44.22% above the 52-week low of $1.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 83040.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 127.92K shares.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

Sporting 2.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the BTCM stock price touched $2.51 or saw a rise of 10.99%. Year-to-date, BIT Mining Limited shares have moved 58.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) have changed -14.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.44.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BIT Mining Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 79.92%, compared to 18.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 66.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.75%.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.84% with a share float percentage of 5.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BIT Mining Limited having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC China Holding Ltd with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $0.86 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, SC China Holding Ltd held 0.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 27971.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68808.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.