BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 81406.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.18M, closed the last trade at $0.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.90% during that session. The PHGE stock price is -244.12% off its 52-week high price of $1.17 and 61.76% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 215.61K shares.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) trade information

Sporting -2.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the PHGE stock price touched $0.34 or saw a rise of 9.33%. Year-to-date, BiomX Inc. shares have moved 82.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) have changed 22.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1958.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1664.71% from current levels.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BiomX Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 114.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.42%, compared to 16.50% for the industry.

PHGE Dividends

BiomX Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.62% with a share float percentage of 22.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BiomX Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 3.16 million shares worth more than $0.96 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 6.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Johnson & Johnson, with the holding of over 2.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.65 million and represent 4.64% of shares outstanding.