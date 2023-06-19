Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Estimation And Forecast

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 87372.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.60M, closed the last trade at $0.23 per share which meant -1.23% during that session. The BNTC stock price is -813.04% off its 52-week high price of $2.10 and 43.48% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 294.27K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Sporting -1.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the BNTC stock price touched $0.23 or saw a rise of 4.17%. Year-to-date, Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares have moved 36.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) have changed 22.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1639.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1639.13% from current levels.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 48.43% over the past 6 months.

BNTC Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.09% with a share float percentage of 56.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Benitec Biopharma Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 10.0 million shares worth more than $2.1 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 35.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Empery Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 0.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.3 million and represent 2.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 22.17% shares in the company for having 6.2 million shares of worth $1.43 million while later fund manager owns 74773.0 shares of worth $12711.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.