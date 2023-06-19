Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Nano Labs Ltd (NA) tumbled -5.65%

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) has seen 96773.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $128.20M, closed the last trade at $2.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -5.65% during that session. The NA stock price is -542.86% off its 52-week high price of $13.95 and 57.6% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 537.14K shares.

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) trade information

Sporting -5.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the NA stock price touched $2.17 or saw a rise of 21.09%. Year-to-date, Nano Labs Ltd shares have moved 88.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) have changed 75.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Nano Labs Ltd (NA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 93.75% over the past 6 months.

NA Dividends

Nano Labs Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.18% with a share float percentage of 0.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nano Labs Ltd having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 45000.0 shares worth more than $97650.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 22352.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48503.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.