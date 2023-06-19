Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX): What Are The Positives?

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.40M, closed the last trade at $0.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.57% during that session. The BXRX stock price is -6885.19% off its 52-week high price of $37.72 and 7.41% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Sporting -3.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the BXRX stock price touched $0.54 or saw a rise of 9.24%. Year-to-date, Baudax Bio Inc. shares have moved -83.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) have changed -14.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 59750.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4344.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4344.44% from current levels.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Baudax Bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 99.46%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 95.10% and 99.10% for the next quarter.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.01% with a share float percentage of 46.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baudax Bio Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 32812.0 shares worth more than $55780.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 24900.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42330.0 and represent 0.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 1458.0 shares of worth $4636.0 while later fund manager owns 919.0 shares of worth $2021.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.