Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) Estimation And Forecast

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) has seen 56543.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.58M, closed the last trade at $7.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.6 on the day or -7.33% during that session. The BAOS stock price is -207.39% off its 52-week high price of $23.30 and 60.42% above the 52-week low of $3.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 462.60K shares.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Sporting -7.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the BAOS stock price touched $7.58 or saw a rise of 17.52%. Year-to-date, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited shares have moved 46.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) have changed 10.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 23650.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 54.05% over the past 6 months.

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.20% with a share float percentage of 0.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 175.0 shares worth more than $629.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, UBS Group AG held 0.01% of shares outstanding.