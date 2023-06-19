Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) has a beta value of -0.33 and has seen 82890.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.01M, closed the last trade at $1.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.62% during that session. The AYTU stock price is -789.56% off its 52-week high price of $16.19 and 23.08% above the 52-week low of $1.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 79070.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 82.60K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.01.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

Sporting -1.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the AYTU stock price touched $1.82 or saw a rise of 8.08%. Year-to-date, Aytu BioPharma Inc. shares have moved -51.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) have changed 0.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -998.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -998.9% from current levels.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aytu BioPharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.71%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.70% and 60.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $27.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $27.45 million and $27.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.90% for the current quarter and 0.20% for the next.

AYTU Dividends

Aytu BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.92% with a share float percentage of 12.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aytu BioPharma Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 0.27 million shares worth more than $0.61 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 7.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alyeska Investment Group, L.p., with the holding of over 75000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 1.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.84% shares in the company for having 31727.0 shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 31678.0 shares of worth $0.1 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.