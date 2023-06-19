Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Has Fallen -10.54%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.10M, closed the last trade at $0.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -10.54% during that session. The AXLA stock price is -878.57% off its 52-week high price of $2.74 and 42.86% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 92.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) trade information

Sporting -10.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the AXLA stock price touched $0.28 or saw a rise of 37.78%. Year-to-date, Axcella Health Inc. shares have moved -14.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have changed -34.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 36.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -435.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -435.71% from current levels.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Axcella Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.99%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.00% and 82.40% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.10% over the past 5 years.

AXLA Dividends

Axcella Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.78% with a share float percentage of 79.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Axcella Health Inc. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 29.25 million shares worth more than $14.04 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 39.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 11.03 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.3 million and represent 14.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.33% shares in the company for having 3.19 million shares of worth $1.85 million while later fund manager owns 1.66 million shares of worth $0.96 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.