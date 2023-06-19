ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.02M, closed the last trade at $0.40 per share which meant 0.37% during that session. The ASPI stock price is -837.5% off its 52-week high price of $3.75 and 30.0% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 389.72K shares.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the ASPI stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 12.89%. Year-to-date, ASP Isotopes Inc. shares have moved -74.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) have changed 25.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -650.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -650.0% from current levels.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.59% over the past 6 months.

ASPI Dividends

ASP Isotopes Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.13% with a share float percentage of 0.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ASP Isotopes Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 3.16 million shares worth more than $2.7 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 8.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 28654.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24464.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.