Analysts Are Recommending Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) As A Buy Candidate

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) has seen 80912.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.10M, closed the last trade at $0.47 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 5.32% during that session. The TLIS stock price is -155.32% off its 52-week high price of $1.20 and 10.64% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 118.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.73.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) trade information

Sporting 5.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the TLIS stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 9.62%. Year-to-date, Talis Biomedical Corporation shares have moved 6.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) have changed 4.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.35, which means that the shares’ value could drop -34.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.35 while the price target rests at a high of $0.35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 25.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.53% from current levels.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Talis Biomedical Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.49%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.70% and 26.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -58.40%.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 49.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.30%.

TLIS Dividends

Talis Biomedical Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.00% with a share float percentage of 52.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Talis Biomedical Corporation having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 7.62 million shares worth more than $3.74 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 28.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greenlight Capital, Inc., with the holding of over 2.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.1 million and represent 8.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 0.27 million shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.21 million shares of worth $93377.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.