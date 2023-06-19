An In-Depth Look At The Avinger Inc. (AVGR) Stock

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 59665.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.40M, closed the last trade at $0.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.67% during that session. The AVGR stock price is -230.51% off its 52-week high price of $1.95 and 28.81% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 59840.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 242.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avinger Inc. (AVGR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.49.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) trade information

Sporting -1.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the AVGR stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 10.94%. Year-to-date, Avinger Inc. shares have moved -45.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) have changed 3.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.60 while the price target rests at a high of $1.60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -171.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -171.19% from current levels.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avinger Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.25%, compared to 8.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 61.10% and 90.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.13 million and $2.25 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.90% for the current quarter and 11.00% for the next.

AVGR Dividends

Avinger Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avinger Inc.