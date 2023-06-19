An In-Depth Look At Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB)

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) has seen 0.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.69M, closed the last trade at $1.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -7.21% during that session. The REVB stock price is -6492.23% off its 52-week high price of $67.90 and 7.77% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 681.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Sporting -7.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the REVB stock price touched $1.03 or saw a rise of 12.71%. Year-to-date, Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -84.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) have changed -1.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 94740.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1356.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1356.31% from current levels.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -86.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 99.80%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 90.50% and 84.30% for the next quarter.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.85% with a share float percentage of 2.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revelation Biosciences Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Anson Funds Management LP with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Anson Funds Management LP held 3.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 2.98% of shares outstanding.