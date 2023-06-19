An In-Depth Look At Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 81619.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $186.89M, closed the last trade at $8.53 per share which meant it lost -$1.07 on the day or -11.15% during that session. The GRIN stock price is -148.77% off its 52-week high price of $21.22 and 20.28% above the 52-week low of $6.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 40390.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 53.04K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) trade information

Sporting -11.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the GRIN stock price touched $8.53 or saw a rise of 11.79%. Year-to-date, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares have moved -54.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) have changed -14.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 44840.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.89 while the price target rests at a high of $25.89. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -203.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -203.52% from current levels.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.38% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -63.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.67 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $52.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $161.58 million and $106.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -74.80% for the current quarter and -50.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.00% over the past 5 years.

GRIN Dividends

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 15 and August 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 1.41%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 83.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.63% with a share float percentage of 33.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Barclays Plc with over 95669.0 shares worth more than $0.82 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Barclays Plc held 0.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CSS LLC, with the holding of over 92785.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.79 million and represent 0.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 28481.0 shares of worth $0.24 million while later fund manager owns 9738.0 shares of worth $83065.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.