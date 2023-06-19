An Analysis Of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) Stock

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 0.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.40M, closed the last trade at $1.55 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 3.33% during that session. The QNCX stock price is -81.94% off its 52-week high price of $2.82 and 65.16% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 96590.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) trade information

Sporting 3.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the QNCX stock price touched $1.55 or saw a rise of 3.73%. Year-to-date, Quince Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 143.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) have changed -2.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 28.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -674.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -674.19% from current levels.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 128.92% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 49.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.30%.

QNCX Dividends

Quince Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.93% with a share float percentage of 31.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quince Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 70 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tang Capital Management, LLC with over 3.62 million shares worth more than $5.65 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Tang Capital Management, LLC held 9.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EPIQ Capital Group, LLC, with the holding of over 0.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.5 million and represent 2.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $0.39 million while later fund manager owns 0.23 million shares of worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.