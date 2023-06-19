An Analysis Of Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) Stock

Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) has seen 68124.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $386.18M, closed the last trade at $13.23 per share which meant it lost -$1.12 on the day or -7.80% during that session. The BLTE stock price is -237.87% off its 52-week high price of $44.70 and -6.58% below the 52-week low of $14.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 47310.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.55K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) trade information

Sporting -7.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the BLTE stock price touched $13.23 or saw a rise of 15.36%. Year-to-date, Belite Bio Inc shares have moved -56.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) have changed -41.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 26340.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $55.00 while the price target rests at a high of $57.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -330.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -315.72% from current levels.

Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Belite Bio Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.85%, compared to 12.20% for the industry.

BLTE Dividends

Belite Bio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 70.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.59% with a share float percentage of 12.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Belite Bio Inc having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. with over 0.81 million shares worth more than $24.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. held 3.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 15786.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.47 million and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares US Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 6585.0 shares of worth $0.22 million while later fund manager owns 7816.0 shares of worth $0.26 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.