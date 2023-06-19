a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Shares Are Up -86.15% Since The Beginning Of The Year

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) has seen 0.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.43M, closed the last trade at $0.47 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 9.09% during that session. The AKA stock price is -600.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.29 and 36.17% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 410.11K shares.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) trade information

Sporting 9.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the AKA stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 13.7%. Year-to-date, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. shares have moved -63.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) have changed 21.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to -6.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $138.39 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $160.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $158.47 million and $152.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -12.70% for the current quarter and 5.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 97.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.40%.

AKA Dividends

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.31% with a share float percentage of 94.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Summit Partners, L.P. with over 71.07 million shares worth more than $38.71 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Summit Partners, L.P. held 55.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Stephens Investment Management Group, with the holding of over 1.62 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.88 million and represent 1.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Putnam Small Cap Value Fund and American Beacon Stephens Small Cap Growth Fd. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.68% shares in the company for having 0.87 million shares of worth $1.23 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $0.51 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.