A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA)

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (AMEX:MAIA) has seen 72442.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.29M, closed the last trade at $2.33 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.30% during that session. The MAIA stock price is -313.73% off its 52-week high price of $9.64 and 9.01% above the 52-week low of $2.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 42570.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 57.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (AMEX:MAIA) trade information

Sporting 1.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the MAIA stock price touched $2.33 or saw a rise of 6.8%. Year-to-date, MAIA Biotechnology Inc. shares have moved -33.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (AMEX:MAIA) have changed -3.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 27170.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.25 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -500.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -382.83% from current levels.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MAIA Biotechnology Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.71%, compared to 12.20% for the industry.

MAIA Dividends

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (AMEX:MAIA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.71% with a share float percentage of 4.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MAIA Biotechnology Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Centric Wealth Management with over 40206.0 shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Centric Wealth Management held 0.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 20650.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71449.0 and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 3792.0 shares of worth $16817.0 while later fund manager owns 1049.0 shares of worth $4652.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.