A Detailed Analysis Of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.30M, closed the last trade at $0.76 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 14.45% during that session. The CYCC stock price is -217.11% off its 52-week high price of $2.41 and 34.21% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 36050.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 49.44K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.5.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) trade information

Sporting 14.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the CYCC stock price touched $0.76 or saw a rise of 0.91%. Year-to-date, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 13.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) have changed 16.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2400.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -952.63% from current levels.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.68%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.70% and 19.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.30% over the past 5 years.

CYCC Dividends

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.58% with a share float percentage of 34.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc with over 0.74 million shares worth more than $0.42 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc held 5.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with the holding of over 0.36 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 2.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 86949.0 shares of worth $57994.0 while later fund manager owns 64068.0 shares of worth $42733.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.