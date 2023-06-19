9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) investors to reap big returns again

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 68976.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.20M, closed the last trade at $0.72 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.47% during that session. The NMTR stock price is -1561.11% off its 52-week high price of $11.96 and 20.83% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 47910.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 77.96K shares.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

Sporting 1.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the NMTR stock price touched $0.72 or saw a rise of 5.59%. Year-to-date, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -43.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have changed -6.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.69.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.50%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.80% and 44.40% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.20% over the past 5 years.

NMTR Dividends

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.43% with a share float percentage of 16.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.1 million shares worth more than $1.53 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 7.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 0.65 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.9 million and represent 4.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 0.45 million shares of worth $0.56 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.2 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.