-4.27% Fall Drives mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) has a beta value of 0.06 and has seen 78831.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.40M, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.27% during that session. The MCLD stock price is -693.48% off its 52-week high price of $3.65 and 43.48% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 682.93K shares.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) trade information

Sporting -4.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the MCLD stock price touched $0.46 or saw a rise of 24.78%. Year-to-date, mCloud Technologies Corp. shares have moved -47.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) have changed 25.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.20 while the price target rests at a high of $2.20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -378.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -378.26% from current levels.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.20% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.30% over the past 5 years.

MCLD Dividends

mCloud Technologies Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.18% with a share float percentage of 0.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with mCloud Technologies Corp. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 26858.0 shares worth more than $13429.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Raymond James & Associates, Inc., with the holding of over 25677.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12838.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.