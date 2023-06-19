-2.22% Fall Drives Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 0.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $312.60M, closed the last trade at $5.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -2.22% during that session. The JFIN stock price is -43.18% off its 52-week high price of $8.19 and 67.48% above the 52-week low of $1.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 244.88K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) trade information

Sporting -2.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the JFIN stock price touched $5.72 or saw a rise of 5.45%. Year-to-date, Jiayin Group Inc. shares have moved 148.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) have changed 6.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $80.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $80.30 while the price target rests at a high of $80.30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1303.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1303.85% from current levels.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 166.67% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 53.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $77.39 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $120.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $80.18 million and $51.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.50% for the current quarter and 136.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.80% over the past 5 years.

JFIN Dividends

Jiayin Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.51% with a share float percentage of 0.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jiayin Group Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC with over 35282.0 shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Envestnet Asset Management, with the holding of over 32746.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75315.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 19873.0 shares of worth $74126.0 while later fund manager owns 5761.0 shares of worth $17074.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.