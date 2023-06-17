Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) Received An 10.85% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.51% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the ZVIA share is $5.49, that puts it down -16.81 from that peak though still a striking 46.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.50. The company’s market capitalization is $312.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 79.32K shares over the past three months.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ZVIA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) trade information

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) registered a 1.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.51% in intraday trading to $4.70 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.33%, and it has moved by 22.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.08%. The short interest in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.41, which implies an increase of 13.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, ZVIA is trading at a discount of -70.21% off the target high and 25.53% off the low.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zevia PBC has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zevia PBC (ZVIA) shares have gone up 10.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.51% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 23.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50.58 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.25 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $45.54 million and $47.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.10% and then jump by 5.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 41.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 29.80% per annum.

ZVIA Dividends

Zevia PBC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s Major holders

Zevia PBC insiders own 11.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.46%, with the float percentage being 78.39%. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the largest shareholder of the company, while 80 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 22.02 million shares (or 44.59% of all shares), a total value of $84.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.24 million shares, is of Emerald Advisers, LLC’s that is approximately 2.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zevia PBC (ZVIA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $2.46 million.