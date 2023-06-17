YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS)’s Stock Is Down -84.15% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the last session, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS)’s traded shares were 0.81 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.87% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the YS share is $18.44, that puts it down -1105.23 from that peak though still a striking 26.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $138.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.26 million shares over the past three months.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) trade information

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) registered a 10.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.87% in intraday trading to $1.53 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.18%, and it has moved by 25.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.15%. The short interest in YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) is 0.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.04 day(s) to cover.

YS Dividends

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS)’s Major holders

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.81%, with the float percentage being 15.81%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.3 million shares (or 4.62% of all shares), a total value of $6.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.72 million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 2.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) shares are Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 42915.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.3 million.