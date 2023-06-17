Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) Investing Potential Is $1.24

During the last session, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.88% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the TKLF share is $2.78, that puts it down -124.19 from that peak though still a striking 24.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.94. The company’s market capitalization is $44.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 264.69K shares over the past three months.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) trade information

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF) registered a -3.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.88% in intraday trading to $1.24 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.49%, and it has moved by 5.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.77%. The short interest in Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) is 26560.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -34.70% in 2023.

TKLF Dividends

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF)’s Major holders

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd insiders own 88.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.20%, with the float percentage being 1.71%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 64713.0 shares (or 0.18% of all shares), a total value of $80244.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18590.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $23051.0.