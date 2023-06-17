Year-To-Date, loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) Price Has Increase 19.39%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.83% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the LDI share is $3.02, that puts it down -53.3 from that peak though still a striking 36.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $608.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 338.22K shares over the past three months.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. LDI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) trade information

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) registered a -4.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.83% in intraday trading to $1.97 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.51%, and it has moved by 7.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.23%. The short interest in loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) is 2.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.96, which implies a decrease of -0.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.75 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, LDI is trading at a discount of -26.9% off the target high and 11.17% off the low.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that loanDepot Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. loanDepot Inc. (LDI) shares have gone up 17.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.43% against -5.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 77.40% this quarter and then jump 80.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $259.39 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $282.35 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $273.27 million and $243.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.10% and then jump by 16.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -300.40% in 2023.

LDI Dividends

loanDepot Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for loanDepot Inc. is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 16.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s Major holders

loanDepot Inc. insiders own 21.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.00%, with the float percentage being 33.33%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.01 million shares (or 5.23% of all shares), a total value of $6.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.91 million shares, is of Cannell Capital LLC’s that is approximately 5.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of loanDepot Inc. (LDI) shares are Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund owns about 1.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $1.53 million.