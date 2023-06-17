Year-To-Date, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) Price Has Increase 98.68%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.59% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the APLT share is $2.18, that puts it down -44.37 from that peak though still a striking 66.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $87.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 411.16K shares over the past three months.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. APLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) registered a 5.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.59% in intraday trading to $1.51 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.72%, and it has moved by -0.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.27%. The short interest in Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) is 0.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.67, which implies an increase of 80.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, APLT is trading at a discount of -827.15% off the target high and -164.9% off the low.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.90% this quarter and then jump 35.00% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -54.10%. While earnings are projected to return 47.10% in 2023.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Applied Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 12.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.19%, with the float percentage being 75.27%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.78 million shares (or 8.26% of all shares), a total value of $7.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.45 million shares, is of Knoll Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 2.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.58 million, or about 3.27% of the stock, which is worth about $2.38 million.