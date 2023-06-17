What To Expect Going Ahead For Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) Given Its -6.98 Percent Loss On Friday?

During the last session, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -3.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.98% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the APRN share is $98.64, that puts it down -1544.0 from that peak though still a striking 18.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.91. The company’s market capitalization is $36.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 689.90K shares over the past three months.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. APRN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$3.24.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) registered a -6.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.98% in intraday trading to $6.00 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.96%, and it has moved by -9.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.16%. The short interest in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) is 0.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.33, which implies an increase of 74.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, APRN is trading at a discount of -600.0% off the target high and -100.0% off the low.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.50% this quarter and then jump 70.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $109.38 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $94.91 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $124.24 million and $118.87 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.00% and then drop by -20.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.30%. While earnings are projected to return 23.80% in 2023.

APRN Dividends

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 67501.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.55 million.