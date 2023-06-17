What Should You Do With Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.67% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the EVTL share is $11.58, that puts it down -554.24 from that peak though still a striking 20.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.41. The company’s market capitalization is $377.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 471.78K shares over the past three months.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. EVTL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) trade information

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) registered a -1.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.67% in intraday trading to $1.77 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.35%, and it has moved by -6.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.77%. The short interest in Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) is 0.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.01, which implies an increase of 11.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.60 and $2.41 respectively. As a result, EVTL is trading at a discount of -36.16% off the target high and 9.6% off the low.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) shares have gone down -54.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.67% against 7.90.

While earnings are projected to return 55.20% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.06% per annum.

EVTL Dividends

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL)’s Major holders

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. insiders own 76.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.25%, with the float percentage being 47.75%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.49 million shares (or 2.56% of all shares), a total value of $11.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Group One Trading, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 5.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26332.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $55823.0.