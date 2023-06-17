What Should You Do With Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.81% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the PBTS share is $66.30, that puts it down -4177.42 from that peak though still a striking 16.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.30. The company’s market capitalization is $1.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 529.42K shares over the past three months.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) registered a 14.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.81% in intraday trading to $1.55 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.99%, and it has moved by -26.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.47%. The short interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.46 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.60%. While earnings are projected to return -4.00% in 2023.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 3646.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5651.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 44173.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68468.0 market value.