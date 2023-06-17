We Just Learned Something New! After Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD)’s 13.93% Gain This Week

During the last session, Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.53% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the INOD share is $12.83, that puts it down -7.45 from that peak though still a striking 76.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.78. The company’s market capitalization is $341.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 354.28K shares over the past three months.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) trade information

Innodata Inc. (INOD) registered a 1.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.53% in intraday trading to $11.94 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.93%, and it has moved by 44.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 151.37%. The short interest in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) is 1.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies a decrease of -138.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, INOD is trading at a premium of 58.12% off the target high and 58.12% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -61.70%. While earnings are projected to return -596.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

INOD Dividends

Innodata Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s Major holders