We Just Learned Something New About Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) This Week With Its -6.61% Loss

During the last session, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.82% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the TRVN share is $12.22, that puts it down -1134.34 from that peak though still a striking 41.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.58. The company’s market capitalization is $10.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.84 million shares over the past three months.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TRVN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.05.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) trade information

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) registered a -4.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.82% in intraday trading to $0.99 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.61%, and it has moved by -17.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.43%. The short interest in Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) is 0.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.33, which implies an increase of 77.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, TRVN is trading at a discount of -809.09% off the target high and -102.02% off the low.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trevena Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trevena Inc. (TRVN) shares have gone down -44.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.66% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.30% this quarter and then jump 92.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 225.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $400k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $550k by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.20%. While earnings are projected to return 3.90% in 2023.

TRVN Dividends

Trevena Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s Major holders

Trevena Inc. insiders own 3.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.61%, with the float percentage being 16.15%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.33 million shares (or 3.00% of all shares), a total value of $0.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 92520.0, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $91585.0.