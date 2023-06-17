We Just Learned Something New About Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) This Week With Its 10.99% Gain

During the last session, Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s traded shares were 0.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.44% or $0.67. The 52-week high for the CRCT share is $16.23, that puts it down -3.05 from that peak though still a striking 64.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.67. The company’s market capitalization is $3.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 147.21K shares over the past three months.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.70. CRCT has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) registered a 4.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.44% in intraday trading to $15.75 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.99%, and it has moved by 98.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 151.71%. The short interest in Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) is 4.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 24.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies a decrease of -125.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, CRCT is trading at a premium of 36.51% off the target high and 68.25% off the low.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cricut Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cricut Inc. (CRCT) shares have gone up 79.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.57% against 18.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $176.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $189.3 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $183.76 million and $177 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.90% and then jump by 7.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -57.00% in 2023.

CRCT Dividends

Cricut Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

Cricut Inc. insiders own 12.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.94%, with the float percentage being 50.41%. Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14.89 million shares (or 28.96% of all shares), a total value of $151.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.97 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 5.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $30.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cricut Inc. (CRCT) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port owns about 0.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 1.45% of the stock, which is worth about $6.89 million.