Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) Are Up 31.36%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.32% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the VOR share is $7.57, that puts it down -49.31 from that peak though still a striking 31.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.48. The company’s market capitalization is $361.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 132.64K shares over the past three months.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. VOR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) trade information

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) registered a 4.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.32% in intraday trading to $5.07 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.40%, and it has moved by 12.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.28%. The short interest in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) is 2.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 27.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.17, which implies an increase of 66.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, VOR is trading at a discount of -333.93% off the target high and 1.38% off the low.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vor Biopharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) shares have gone down -30.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.46% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.90% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -11.00% in 2023.

VOR Dividends

Vor Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR)’s Major holders

Vor Biopharma Inc. insiders own 0.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.28%, with the float percentage being 91.11%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 22.75 million shares (or 33.98% of all shares), a total value of $122.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.81 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $42.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $6.67 million.