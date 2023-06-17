Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.38% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the UK share is $7.00, that puts it down -993.75 from that peak though still a striking 6.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $3.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 370.28K shares over the past three months.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) registered a 2.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.38% in intraday trading to $0.64 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.94%, and it has moved by -1.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.86%. The short interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) is 84990.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 85.70% in 2023.

UK Dividends

Ucommune International Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s Major holders

Ucommune International Ltd insiders own 7.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.52%, with the float percentage being 52.17%. Shen, Neil, Nanpeng is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.3 million shares (or 49.36% of all shares), a total value of $2.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2354.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2401.0 market value.