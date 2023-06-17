Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) At $17.00 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.25% or $1.0. The 52-week high for the TYRA share is $16.86, that puts it up 0.82 from that peak though still a striking 71.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.93. The company’s market capitalization is $709.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 61980.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 34.39K shares over the past three months.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. TYRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) trade information

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) registered a 6.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.25% in intraday trading to $17.00 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.79%, and it has moved by 34.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 189.12%. The short interest in Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) is 1.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 61.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.00, which implies an increase of 26.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, TYRA is trading at a discount of -47.06% off the target high and 0.0% off the low.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tyra Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) shares have gone up 151.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.30% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.80% this quarter and then drop -23.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -108.20% in 2023.

TYRA Dividends

Tyra Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)’s Major holders

Tyra Biosciences Inc. insiders own 7.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.30%, with the float percentage being 99.33%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.24 million shares (or 17.00% of all shares), a total value of $123.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.45 million shares, is of Boxer Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 15.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $109.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) shares are Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund owns about 1.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.73 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $12.42 million.