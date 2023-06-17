Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA): Can A Stock That’s Down -10.34% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s traded shares were 0.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.76% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the TRKA share is $26.25, that puts it down -909.62 from that peak though still a striking 8.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.38. The company’s market capitalization is $42.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TRKA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

The stock plummet -4.76% in intraday trading to $2.60 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -53.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.73%. The short interest in Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) is 0.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies a decrease of -73.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, TRKA is trading at a premium of 42.31% off the target high and 42.31% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -55.70%. While earnings are projected to return -95.00% in 2023.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 34679.0 shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.21 million.