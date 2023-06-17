ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) On Friday – Up 70.92 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s traded shares were 0.62 million. The 52-week high for the TDUP share is $3.72, that puts it down -48.21 from that peak though still a striking 70.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.73. The company’s market capitalization is $246.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 772.98K shares over the past three months.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TDUP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.40%, and it has moved by -12.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.69%. The short interest in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is 7.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.81, which implies an increase of 34.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, TDUP is trading at a discount of -99.2% off the target high and 20.32% off the low.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ThredUp Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) shares have gone up 25.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.39% against 3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.70% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $81.14 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $82.67 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $76.42 million and $65.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.20% and then jump by 26.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -12.80% in 2023.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

ThredUp Inc. insiders own 1.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.88%, with the float percentage being 88.39%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.06 million shares (or 11.11% of all shares), a total value of $20.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.81 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) shares are Smallcap World Fund and BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 8.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.0 million, or about 4.24% of the stock, which is worth about $5.19 million.