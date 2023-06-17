The Time To Buy USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) Is Now

During the last session, USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.96% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the USDP share is $6.01, that puts it down -501.0 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $34.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 85.76K shares over the past three months.

USD Partners LP (USDP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. USDP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) trade information

USD Partners LP (USDP) registered a -1.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.96% in intraday trading to $1.00 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.04%, and it has moved by -36.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.65%. The short interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) is 52830.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 75.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, USDP is trading at a discount of -300.0% off the target high and -300.0% off the low.

USD Partners LP (USDP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that USD Partners LP has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. USD Partners LP (USDP) shares have gone down -69.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -55.56% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -90.60% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.03 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.74 million and $25.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -36.60% and then drop by -12.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.30%. While earnings are projected to return -328.60% in 2023.

USDP Dividends

USD Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for USD Partners LP is 0.49, with the dividend yield indicating at 49.40 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)’s Major holders

USD Partners LP insiders own 58.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.05%, with the float percentage being 21.85%. Evergreen Capital Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.8 million shares (or 2.37% of all shares), a total value of $2.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.66 million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 1.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.99 million.