The Time To Buy Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) Is Now

During the last session, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.88% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the FHTX share is $18.12, that puts it down -104.98 from that peak though still a striking 48.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.51. The company’s market capitalization is $369.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 89.44K shares over the past three months.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) trade information

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) registered a 3.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.88% in intraday trading to $8.84 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.14%, and it has moved by 34.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.07%. The short interest in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) is 2.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 21.33 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.33, which implies an increase of 45.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, FHTX is trading at a discount of -137.56% off the target high and -24.43% off the low.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) shares have gone up 32.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.54% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.60% this quarter and then drop -19.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.26 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.66 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.49 million and $6.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.40% and then drop by -14.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 4.00% in 2023.

FHTX Dividends

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s Major holders

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 26.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.44%, with the float percentage being 85.85%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.67 million shares (or 30.30% of all shares), a total value of $78.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.02 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $18.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 0.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $3.51 million.