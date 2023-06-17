The Time Is Right To Purchase EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTX)

During the last session, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s traded shares were 0.57 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -23.65% or -$8.04. The 52-week high for the EDTX share is $41.64, that puts it down -60.46 from that peak though still a striking 63.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.38. The company’s market capitalization is $81.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 287.39K shares over the past three months.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) trade information

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) registered a -23.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -23.65% in intraday trading to $25.95 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 141.85%, and it has moved by 138.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 159.76%. The short interest in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) is 2620.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.83 day(s) to cover.

EDTX Dividends

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s Major holders

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II insiders own 91.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.49%, with the float percentage being 177.55%. Berkley W R Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 6.35% of all shares), a total value of $2.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of LMR Partners LLP’s that is approximately 3.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.26 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 600.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6210.0 market value.