The Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Stock Jumped 17.88% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s traded shares were 0.74 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.94% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the OPAD share is $53.25, that puts it down -507.88 from that peak though still a striking 35.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.63. The company’s market capitalization is $252.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 57.49K shares over the past three months.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. OPAD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.5.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) registered a 2.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.94% in intraday trading to $8.76 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.75%, and it has moved by 17.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.82%. The short interest in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) is 0.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 2.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.25 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, OPAD is trading at a discount of -71.23% off the target high and 40.07% off the low.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Offerpad Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) shares have gone down -3.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.14% against -8.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -350.00% this quarter and then jump 76.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -62.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $183.8 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $288.56 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.08 billion and $768.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -83.00% and then drop by -62.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 29.50% in 2023.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.38 million shares, is of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.91 million.