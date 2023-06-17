The Current Price For Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ: SCTL): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.67% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the SCTL share is $1.86, that puts it down -66.07 from that peak though still a striking 44.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $96.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 193.76K shares over the past three months.

Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. SCTL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company's earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $

Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) trade information

Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) registered a 6.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.67% in intraday trading to $1.12 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.74%, and it has moved by 51.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.16%. The short interest in Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.93, which implies an increase of 61.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.20 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, SCTL is trading at a discount of -435.71% off the target high and -7.14% off the low.

Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Societal CDMO Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) shares have gone down -17.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.00% against 17.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.10%. While earnings are projected to return -33.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

SCTL Dividends

Societal CDMO Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)’s Major holders

Societal CDMO Inc. insiders own 7.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.34%, with the float percentage being 69.86%. First Light Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.92 million shares (or 10.50% of all shares), a total value of $10.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.85 million shares, is of AWM Investment Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 10.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 million, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $1.69 million.