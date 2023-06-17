The $8.47 Value Of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. The 52-week high for the SRRK share is $13.00, that puts it down -53.48 from that peak though still a striking 47.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.44. The company’s market capitalization is $455.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 235.03K shares over the past three months.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.00%, and it has moved by 3.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 68.06%. The short interest in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) is 4.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.07 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) shares have gone down -1.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.08% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 48.10% this quarter and then drop -3.60% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.10%. While earnings are projected to return 37.20% in 2023.

SRRK Dividends

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation insiders own 3.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.94%, with the float percentage being 103.25%. Artal Group S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 133 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.03 million shares (or 16.63% of all shares), a total value of $72.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.37 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 13.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $58.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.84 million, or about 3.55% of the stock, which is worth about $16.69 million.