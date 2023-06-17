The $8.30 Is The Price At Which ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.71% or $0.87. The 52-week high for the ECX share is $11.32, that puts it down -36.39 from that peak though still a striking 63.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.02. The company’s market capitalization is $2.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 140.12K shares over the past three months.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ECX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) trade information

ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) registered a 11.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.71% in intraday trading to $8.30 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.27%, and it has moved by 55.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.48%. The short interest in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.40, which implies an increase of 85.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46.56 and $70.23 respectively. As a result, ECX is trading at a discount of -746.14% off the target high and -460.96% off the low.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ECARX Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) shares have gone down -20.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.96% against 18.60.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $131.72 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $153.9 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -33.00% in 2023.

ECX Dividends

ECARX Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX)’s Major holders

ECARX Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.32%, with the float percentage being 0.32%. Altshuler Shaham Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.6 million shares (or 0.21% of all shares), a total value of $3.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72806.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.43 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 36264.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value.