The $4.88 Is The Price At Which Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.55% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the IVA share is $11.75, that puts it down -140.78 from that peak though still a striking 54.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.22. The company’s market capitalization is $195.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 135.89K shares over the past three months.

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) trade information

Inventiva S.A. (IVA) registered a 6.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.55% in intraday trading to $4.88 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.64%, and it has moved by 92.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.86%. The short interest in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) is 75880.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.60, which implies an increase of 75.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, IVA is trading at a discount of -617.21% off the target high and -125.41% off the low.

Inventiva S.A. (IVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Inventiva S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inventiva S.A. (IVA) shares have gone up 16.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -36.23% against 12.00.

IVA Dividends

Inventiva S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA)’s Major holders