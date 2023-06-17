So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Stock Dropped -24.15% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.42% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the SY share is $3.07, that puts it down -44.81 from that peak though still a striking 76.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $217.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 309.79K shares over the past three months.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. SY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

So-Young International Inc. (SY) registered a 2.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.42% in intraday trading to $2.12 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.91%, and it has moved by -24.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 118.31%. The short interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is 91500.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.82, which implies an increase of 89.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.60 and $23.20 respectively. As a result, SY is trading at a discount of -994.34% off the target high and -730.19% off the low.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.88 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.09 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $42.95 million and $47.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.50% and then jump by 19.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.10%. While earnings are projected to return -673.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.91% per annum.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

So-Young International Inc. insiders own 21.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.23%, with the float percentage being 38.45%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.07 million shares (or 3.40% of all shares), a total value of $6.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.51 million shares, is of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of So-Young International Inc. (SY) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 91009.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 83482.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.